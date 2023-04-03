DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1936.3499

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 132777776

CODE: LCJP LN

ISIN: LU1781541252

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 234587 EQS News ID: 1599879 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)