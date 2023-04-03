DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.8593

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5153881

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682

