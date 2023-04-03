Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D455 ISIN: KYG0411D1079 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
03.04.23
17:10 Uhr
19,380 US-Dollar
-4,820
-19,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLOMICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLOMICS
APOLLOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLOMICS INC19,380-19,92 %
GUARDFORCE AI CO LIMITED15,460+118,36 %
HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY CORP2,720+13,33 %
INDONESIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED5,750+21,56 %
UNITED HOMES GROUP INC14,5200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.