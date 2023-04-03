

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 39% at $6.64. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is up over 24% at $8.78. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 22% at $3.16. Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is up over 19% at $2.11. InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is up over 17% at $2.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is up over 15% at $76.00. VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is up over 15% at $3.75. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is up over 14% at $10.20. Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is up over 14% at $3.24. Amesite Inc. (AMST) is up over 13% at $2.96. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) is up over 11% at $4.50. Novonix Limited (NVX) is up over 9% at $3.93.



In the Red



Apollomics, Inc. (APLM) is down over 22% at $18.80. United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) is down over 22% at $16.02. China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is down over 15% at $2.63. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) is down over 14% at $5.83. RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) is down over 14% at $2.99. TORM plc (TRMD) is down over 10% at $27.89. Frontline plc (FRO) is down over 6% at $15.43. Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is down over 6% at $6.78.



