Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTC Pink: DGTHF) ("DGTL" or the "Corporation") reports the grant of Incentive Stock Options ("Options") and Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") in accordance with the policies and provisions of the Company's TSX Venture approved Long-Term Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Incentive Plan").This Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan provides performance-based incentives to operational personnel to support the Company's corporate development programs and long-term growth objectives.

Incentive Stock Option and DSU grants are subject to vesting schedules which initiate on the twelve (12) month anniversary from the date of grant and have a 5-year expiration term. Incentive Stock Options have an exercise price of $.05 per common share. All grants are subject to formal disinterested shareholder approval to take place at the next annual general shareholders meeting.

Thus, the Board has approved an aggregate grant of 4,250,000 DSUs and the equivalent in Incentive Stock Options. Participants include officers, directors, key operational employees, and contractors. The Board also reports an amendment to the Company's existing stock option pool with 750,000 stock options exercised and 2,819,000 stock options forfeited, or expired, to date.

Lastly, the Company also reports on the exercise of two hundred (200) Convertible Debenture Units purchased at $1,000 per unit into common shares at the conversion price of $.30 per share by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Belfontaine (as reported in SEDI insider trade filings).

IR@dgtlinc.com

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and develops digital media software platforms and managed services companies. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating enterprise level PaaS (platform-as-a service) companies and is targeting new M&A within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a full-service digital media conglomerate. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "D0G". Visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

Wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an award-winning data and analytics PaaS (platform-as-a-service) that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands. Flagship brand, TotalSocial® focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. TotalSocial® has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry, and competitive intelligence, matched with its patented predictive analytics that uses artificial intelligence to reveal key metrics that increases marketing ROI. TotalSocial® is expanding offerings to a full-service content, analytics, and distribution- platform. Learn more at https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

