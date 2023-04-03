MAP Digital Launches Fast Pass Badging by MetaMeetings

Game-changing event badging SaaS system eliminates lines to get to business faster

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / MAP Digital Inc. , a global digital events agency, announced the launch of Fast Pass Badging by MetaMeetings, which offers quick and efficient event badging and schedule printing that eliminates lines and allows event attendees to get to business faster. Fast Pass Badging by MetaMeetings is the first SaaS solution offering from the MAP Digital MetaMeetings platform.

Fast Pass Badging allows attendees to check themselves in and print a badge in seconds, eradicating the long lines, out-of-the-way registration halls, and grueling processes that often plague registration setups. The simple, QR code-based system works as follows, alleviating headaches for attendees and event planners alike:

Check-In Eliminate long lines with customized QR codes at self-check-in kiosks

Print Badge and Schedule Simultaneously print badge and meetings schedule

Get to business! That's it! Attendees are badged, and able to get to business faster



Fast Pass Badging is designed to make attendees feel pampered and respected, while at the same time reducing the stress of organizers. Knowing that attendees will be treated with care and efficiency at check in allows planning teams to focus on other details and execute events to their fullest potential.

"We designed and built the Fast Pass Badging system to be a first-class experience: to surprise event goers with a custom, personalized service and delight them with a convenient, no-wait check-in and schedule printing process." said Mary Ann Pierce, founder and CEO of MAP Digital. "Fast Pass Badging fits seamlessly within our MetaMeetings platform and is our first stand-alone SaaS solution. It builds upon our mission to reimagine events that empower attendees to get to business faster while reducing stress for the event planners."

Enhanced and streamlined badging services provide numerous benefits to both event goers and organizers, including brand enhancement through superior customer experience that leaves a lasting impression on attendees. More efficient onsite badging also serves to generate revenue, as less time spent waiting to check in allows for more time conducting meetings and business. Fast Pass Badging, when combined with the MetaMeetings RFID attendee tracking capabilities, can provide the event organizer with even more valuable real-time data for deeper insights and monetization opportunities.

To learn more about Fast Pass Badging by MetaMeetings and schedule a discovery call with the MAP Digital team, go to www.mapdigital.com .

About MAP Digital:

MAP Digital is a global digital events agency with the only complete conference cloud platform readymade for the Events 3.0 era. Its MetaMeetings platform tracks every click and distributes webcasts, content, engagement for in-person or virtual events. We also transform conferences into content marketing engines by generating video snippets via machine learning (ML). And MAP Digital's designers and engineers simplify the production process and maximize KPIs. Visit us at https://mapdigital.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Kyle W. Kempf

Caliber Corporate Advisers

kyle@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: MAP Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747033/MAP-Digital-Launches-Fast-Pass-Badging-by-MetaMeetings