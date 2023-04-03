Focus Universal Inc. Adds to Intellectual Property Portfolio with Two New Patents

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, provided an update on its patent portfolio.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued an Issue Notification for U.S. Patent No. 11580558 entitled "Dynamic Anti-Counterfeit System and Method." The USPTO also issued an Issue Notification for U.S. Patent Application No. 11546017 entitled "System and Method of Power Line Communication." Both patents cover patent applications regarding the Company's PLC business.

Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal Inc. commented, "We are pleased to receive these new patents, which is an important milestone for Focus, and further builds on our robust intellectual property portfolio, which now includes 28 patents and patents pending in various phases."

"Additionally, we are conducting a quarterly infringement review with our intellectual property counsel, Knobbe Martens, Olson & Bear, LLP, to assess our patents and technology in the marketplace. Through this review process, we can locate patent infringement and develop licensing opportunities with counsel. These licensing opportunities add revenue streams and create segment growth opportunities to further commercialize our IP. Our patent portfolio is one of our greatest assets and will build the foundation of the company's foundation for years to come," stated Chief Financial Officer Irving Kau.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets and is in the Russell 2000 Index.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

