Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Starting today, KuCoin Wallet is rebranding its name and brand identity to Halo Wallet.

The KuCoin Wallet team has been officially spun off from the KuCoin Group and will now run Halo Wallet in an independent manner. Halo Wallet has received its first round of financing from KuCoin Ventures, IDG, HashKey Capital, and other Web3 strategic partners around the world.

KuCoin Wallet is now Halo Wallet

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8713/160736_6188d221c400499c_001full.jpg

Why Halo Wallet?

As a portal for global users, decentralized wallets play a key role in Web3, and are continuing to develop day by day.

Since its launch in June 2022, the KuCoin Wallet platform has provided coverage for mobile and PC, added support for tens of thousands of tokens and NFT assets, launched services, such as native cross-chain swap and staking, and reached over 1 million users.

This rebrand marks Halo Wallet's expansion from a Web3 wallet to the broader SocialFi ecosystem as it leads the next wave of industry development and focuses on recruiting top talents in the Web3 space.

Halo Wallet helps filter valuable and consensus investment information from massive amounts of on-chain data. Based on your risk preference, we will recommend investment portfolios to help you make better informed decisions.

What Halo Wallet is Building

Halo Wallet is committed to giving ordinary users the opportunity to break through the media noise and identify high-quality investment targets. By following smart wallets, opinion leaders, and professional investors across various sectors, Halo Wallet users can learn about trading strategies, understand the latest market trends, and improve the quality of their investment decisions.

Halo Wallet will also integrate a variety of on-chain and off-chain social media protocols to create a true Web3 DID, and further engage with popular influencers.

Halo Wallet plans to gradually hand over governance rights of the SocialFi ecosystem to the community. The DAO governance model is designed to encourage more creators and users to explore trading opportunities and innovate financial models, creating the most active SocialFi ecosystem in the world.

Jeff, Head of Halo Wallet, noted that "Decentralized wallet is the most important user portal for Web3. The rebranded Halo Wallet provides enriched social functions, helps users shape their social identity in a comprehensive manner, enables the discovery of high-quality information and opportunities from social networks, and lowers the threshold for users to enjoy the benefits of Web3."

For more information, please visit: https://halo.social/.

About Halo Wallet

Halo Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation and aims to provide Web3 users with a more efficient and deep insight into investment opportunities through Social web. With the leading security technology audited by Hacken, Halo Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. Let Web3 users discover the value of projects earlier, monitor their investment portfolios, and make smart decisions.

Media Contact:

Julie Nee

marketing@halo.social

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160736