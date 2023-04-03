Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing unmanned technologies, today announced it has arranged a further non-brokered private placement financing of up to 16,666,667 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.06 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.00 CAD (the "Offering").

The Company announced on March 30, 2023 the completion of a private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,684,000.00. That financing was oversubscribed and strong demand for the Company's securities continues.

Plymouth Rock's President, Philip Lancaster, said: "We are very encouraged by the strong demand for the Offering. We are eager to get on with our program of commercialization of our UAS technologies."

Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) fully transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 CAD for five (5) years from closing of the Offering. Finders' fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering at the discretion of the Company.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for commercialization of the Company's technologies, working capital and debt settlement.

Director Resignation

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Tom Nash as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Nash for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

PRT designs and manufactures purpose-built multirotor UAS, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and the latest dual-camera modules as standard, offering thermal capabilities alongside high-definition real-time air-to-ground streaming, with the ability to mount multiple, various sensors, modules, and payloads.

