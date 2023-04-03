The UK government is now evaluating a 3,800-km submarine cable that Xlinks plans to build. It will connect a 10.5 GW wind-solar facility in Morocco to locations in Wales and England. The UK authorities might eventually buy power from the plant via a contract-for-difference scheme.The UK government recently released "Powering Up Britain - Energy Security Plan," a new energy strategy aimed at ensuring the energy independence of Great Britain. For PV, the document sets a 2035 solar target of 70 GW and provides a series of generic actions to support the deployment of rooftop PV and large-scale solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...