Award Highlights Corporate Culture of Innovation, Including Products, Processes and Revenue Growth

Experian has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list, a ranking of firms at the forefront of innovation today and in the future. This recognition underscores Experian's innovative and inspiring workplace; leading technology and solutions; and operational excellence in delivering new products and services that foster equity and inclusion, while driving growth.

The rankings of the most innovative companies are compiled by Fortune and Statista, a market research and data company, and are based on four dimensions of innovation:

Innovation culture measures the extent to which a company fosters a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity internally and enables workers to implement new ideas.

Product innovation evaluates a company's products and services, covering aspects such as attractiveness and design to usability and uniqueness.

Process innovation involves an analysis of all processes of a company, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support.

Revenue Growth calculates the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), based on a three-year period (2018-2021).

"We're very proud of our purpose-driven culture, where all our people play a vital role in innovating new ways to help other team members, better serve our customers and develop new technologies that advance inclusion and financial growth for consumers," said Jennifer SchulzChief Executive Officer of Experian North America. "This honor represents a validation of the culture of innovation we've built, with feedback coming from our employees, customers, and other industry experts."

"Our ranking recognizes leading companies that have intentionally designed and nurtured an approach to innovation that touches every part of their business and ultimately produces revenue growth over a sustained period, including weathering the effects of a global pandemic," said Fortune CEO Alan Murray.

This accolade continues Experian's momentum with recent award wins, including the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards that recognized the company for delivering innovative products, such as Experian Go, that help consumers thrive financially. Additionally, Experian has been ranked in the Top 10 of the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100, which highlights global providers of financial technology, and Experian Boost was selected by Fast Company for its 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

