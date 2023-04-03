

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Monday announced the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority or FCA's decision to require ICE Benchmark Administration Ltd. to publish 1-, 3- and 6-month 'synthetic' U.S. dollar London Interbank offered rates or LIBOR.



As per the decision, all new use of 'synthetic' U.S. dollar LIBOR by UK-supervised entities will be prohibited from July 1 under the UK BMR.



The use of 'synthetic' U.S. dollar LIBOR settings will be by supervised entities in all legacy contracts, except for cleared derivatives.



IBA expects to continue the overnight and 12-month settings until June 30. The 3-month 'synthetic' sterling LIBOR setting will be ceased on March 28, 2024.



