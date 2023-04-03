Unity Industry allows enterprises to unlock the potential of 3D data, turning it into dynamic and immersive real-time 3D experiences.

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced Unity Industry, a set of optimized products and services that enterprises across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, retail and other industries, can leverage to build and deploy interactive real-time experiences.

Unity Industry enables enterprise customers of all sizes to gain a competitive advantage by transforming their 3D data to digital assets, getting significantly more value from them, reducing time to market, and optimizing resources. From human-machine interfaces (HMI) to product visualization to sales configurators to smart factories, digital twins, and simulation, Unity Industry enables customers to create and collaborate effortlessly in real time and turn every user touchpoint into immersive and interactive real-time 3D experiences on any device anywhere across web, mobile, PC, augmented reality, and more.

"Real-time 3D is a catalyst for change at every part of the value chain and across every industry," says Marc Whitten, Senior Vice President General Manager, Unity Create Solutions. "Unity Industry will provide enterprises with the essential tools to accelerate their digital transformation and build the next generation of digital twins and immersive experiences."

Unity industry's best-in-class development tools and enterprise-level support include:

Unity Enterprise . Allows enterprises to manage complex real-time 3D projects across teams using built-in support and creation tools that scale. Includes extended three-year long-term support (LTS) and read-only source code access

. Allows enterprises to manage complex real-time 3D projects across teams using built-in support and creation tools that scale. Includes extended three-year long-term support (LTS) and read-only source code access Industry Success . Exclusive to Unity Industry to overcome challenges faster with dedicated success advisors, professional training and onboarding, and rapid-response support

. Exclusive to Unity Industry to overcome challenges faster with dedicated success advisors, professional training and onboarding, and rapid-response support Pixyz Plugin . Enterprises can import more than 40 3D, CAD, and BIM file types to bring source data into Unity's real-time 3D platform

. Enterprises can import more than 40 3D, CAD, and BIM file types to bring source data into Unity's real-time 3D platform Unity Mars . Efficiently creates AR apps with better workflows and purpose-built authoring tools

. Efficiently creates AR apps with better workflows and purpose-built authoring tools Unity Build Server. Enterprises can utilize on-premises solutions to build Unity projects for faster project build testing as you scale, regardless of network restrictions

To learn more about Unity Industry, visit the website or contact a Unity representative.

