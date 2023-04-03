DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.7056
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35274893
CODE: NRJL LN
ISIN: FR0010524777
