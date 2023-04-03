America's Charities: Child Abuse Prevention Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / America's Charities

A report of child abuse is made every ten seconds in the United States, with hundreds of deaths related to child abuse reported each year. Child abuse occurs through four primary categories: physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect.

Most runaways, adolescent prostitutes and teenage delinquent's report having been victims of some form of child abuse, and it is reported that a majority of violent criminals suffered abuse, either physical and/or sexual as children.

Abuse robs children of the opportunity to develop healthy, trusting relationships with adults, contributes to low self-esteem, and impairs healthy psycho-social development.

We all have a role to play in the prevention of child abuse and neglect. You can be a partner in providing great childhoods for all children, whether by mentoring a child or parent, advocating for family friendly policies, or donating your time or money to child-serving organizations.

In recognition of #NationalChildAbusePreventionMonth, America's Charities is celebrating the following agents of change who we are proud to call our members:

Prevent Child Abuse America: Founded in 1972, Prevent Child Abuse America is the oldest organization in the United States with the sole mission "to prevent the abuse and neglect of our nation's children." Learn what you can do to help support kids across the country - and around the corner - all year long.

Many of the children who come to YFT have been physically and sexually abused, abandoned by their families, struggle with anger management and display aggressive behavior. Founded in 1986 by Hall of Fame Redskins Head Coach Joe Gibbs, Youth For Tomorrow (YFT) is dedicated to providing children and families with the opportunity to focus their lives and develop the confidence, skills, intellectual ability, spiritual insight and moral integrity -- based on Godly principles -- resulting in positive changes to benefit the child, the family, the community, and the nation.

Throughout the month of April, we encourage you to:

Join us in raising awareness about child abuse prevention!

America's Charities is proud of the work our member charities do and proud to be their workplace giving partner. One of the most cost-efficient ways you can support these nonprofits is to donate to them via payroll deduction through your employer's workplace giving program.

