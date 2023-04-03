BlockChain Loyalty Corp. Announces Completion of Transaction with Marianna Naturals Corp.

PORTLAND, OR and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / BlockChain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC): is pleased to announce that the Share Exchange Agreement with Marianna Naturals Corp., which was entered into as of February 8, 2023, was effectively closed on March 28, with the issuance of new BBLC Common shares to Marianna shareholders and consultants, amounting to a revised total of 41,894,332 new treasury shares, and the reissuance of existing outstanding Common shares. BBLC will now have a total of 59,300,332 Common shares outstanding.

Marianna Naturals Corp. is an all-natural genderless, celebrity endorsed, skincare brand incorporated in Canada and spun from the highly successful US brand, Beauty Kitchen.

Most importantly, as a result of this transaction, BBLC is now actively engaged in an ongoing revenue-generating business and can no longer be considered a "shell" company, as that term is defined under existing securities regulations.

A change in control of the BlockChain Loyalty Corp. was previously disclosed, as required, by OTC Markets regulations.

Existing Marianna shareholders will be contacted through their email addresses of record or by mail to their listed physical addresses. Shares have been issued by BBLC's transfer agent as book-entry accounts to all shareholders. If a shareholder wishes to receive a physical certificate, they will need to pay for it themselves with the transfer agent, Signature Stock Transfer Inc.

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. expects to begin the process of a name and symbol change that will better reflect the corporation's new business as soon as practicable.

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals ® was born from our belief that the world deserves 100% natural skin care and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. A celebrity skin care and health & wellness brand producing products that are hand-made fresh at our facilities in the USA which are always Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, and Sulfate-Free.' Beauty Kitchen's founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients.

The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Heather Marianna has starred on Bravo's luxury-travel series, "Tour Group" in 2015 and was featured on Oxygen's "My Super Shopping Addiction" in addition to appearing on several episodes of MTV's "Teen Mom OG." The DIY guru has also appeared on countless news segments across the country as a beauty expert, showcasing her own simple tricks and tips. She is the official beauty expert for KSNV-NBC 3 in Las Vegas and appears monthly to captivate viewers with new DIY tutorials.

In 2020 she and fellow Co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille teamed up to launch Marianna Naturals, a similar but unique brand focused on expanding across the US border into Canada.

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com Shop: www.marianna.ca

Contacts:

Joel DeBellefeuille, Co-Founder, CE0 and President E. joel@marianna.ca

Tel. 1.800.971.2200

To learn more about Joel visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, Zoltan Sarkozy, Tel. 604.722.0305

