SEMI ESD Alliance 2023 CEO Outlook to Highlight Future of Chip Design and Semiconductor Industries

MILPITAS, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor industry executives will gather May 18, 2023, in Santa Clara, California for CEO Outlook, an annual panel discussion about the current state and future of the chip design and semiconductor industries, the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), a SEMI Technology Community, announced today. The event is open to ESD Alliance and SEMI members at no cost. Registration is open.





The in-person event, co-sponsored by ESD Alliance member Keysight Technologies, will be held in building 5 at Agilent Technologies, 5301 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Santa Clara. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with networking, food and beverages, followed by the hour-long panel at 6:30 p.m. and concluding with an audience Q&A session.

The ESD Alliance Annual Membership meeting begins at 5 p.m. Non-members registered for CEO Outlook are welcome to attend.

Semiconductor Engineering Editor-in-Chief Ed Sperling will moderate the panel discussion.

