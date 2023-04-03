Veterinary Software Market Expected to Reach USD 1150.76 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Veterinary Software Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 498.04 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1150.76 Million by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=2313

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Software Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Veterinary Software Market to Experience Significant Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Animal Healthcare

The global veterinary software market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to several market drivers, including the increasing cases of zoonotic diseases, the rising number of people owning pets, and the growing demand for animal health diagnostics and monitoring services. The pet industry has expanded extensively in recent years, which has led to an increased demand for veterinary care. The software-based solutions are getting rapidly adopted for better diagnosis and treatment. The population has shown increasing investment in pet insurance and animal healthcare. These factors are collectively boosting the global veterinary software market.

Veterinary software is used in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various diseases in pets and other animals. The software allows the veterinary healthcare industry to manage everyday operations in a veterinary clinic. Such software assists in medical practice, registering patient and client details, billing, appointment management, and other such tasks. Because of this, veterinary software is extremely useful for healthcare professionals and clients in providing a better veterinary experience.

Some of the key players in the global veterinary software market include Covetrus, Patterson Companies, IDEXX Laboratories, Carestream Health, Timeless Veterinary Systems, Ezyvet, Via Information Systems, Clientrax, Vetter Software, and Animal Intelligence Software. These companies are working to develop innovative products and services to stay ahead of the competition.

The market is highly competitive, and companies are focusing on strategies such as SWOT analysis and product benchmarking. The competitive landscape section also includes market share, recent development, key strategies, merger and acquisitions, and market ranking analysis. This analysis helps companies to understand the current market scenario and plan their business strategies accordingly.

Overall, the global veterinary software market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for animal healthcare services. The market is highly competitive, and companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative products and services to meet the changing demands of the market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Veterinary Software Market into Product, Practice Type, End User, And Geography.

Veterinary Software Market, by Product

Veterinary Practice Management Software



Veterinary Imaging Software



Others

Veterinary Software Market, by Practice Type

Exclusive Small Animal Practices



Mixed Animal Practices



Exclusive Large Animal Practices

Veterinary Software Market, by End User

Clinics and Ambulatory Practices



Veterinary Hospitals and Referral Practices



Specialty and Emergency Hospitals

Veterinary Software Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market By Technology (Haematology, Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), By Geography, And Forecast

Veterinary Dentistry Instruments And Equipment Market By Product (Hand Instruments, Equipment, Consumables), By Animal Type (Large Animals and Small Companion Animals), By End-User (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Academic Institutes), By Geography, And Forecast

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market By Animal (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Injectable), By Indication (Parasitic Infections, Allergic Infections, Skin Cancer), By Geography, And Forecast

Veterinary Catheters Market By Product (Balloon Catheters, Lumen Catheters, Hydrophilic Catheters), By Application (Drainage, Infusion), By Geography, And Forecast

10 Best Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Manufacturers for furry little companions

Visualize Veterinary Software Market using Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veterinary-software-market-expected-to-reach-usd-1150-76-million-by-2030-verified-market-research-301788144.html