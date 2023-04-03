Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Kiliaro AB (202/23)

With effect from April 05, 2023, the subscription rights in Kiliaro AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KILI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051373              
Order book ID:  289747                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
