Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Besqab AB (publ) (35/23)

With effect from April 06, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 17, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BESQ TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051761 Order book ID: 289688 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB