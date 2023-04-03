Anzeige
03.04.2023 | 16:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Besqab AB (publ) (35/23)

With effect from April 06, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 17, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BESQ TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051761              
Order book ID:  289688                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
