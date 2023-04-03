Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Fightout (FGHT) on April 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FGHT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on April 5, 2023.

Building the future of Play-to-Earn, Fight Out encourages users to level up their health, earn rewards, and compete in the metaverse. Its native token Fightout (FGHT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 5, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Fight Out

Fight Out is building a gaming platform that offers users a unique play-to-earn experience. Players can compete in a variety of game modes and earn rewards for their achievements, including real-world prizes.

The platform will tailor bespoke workouts and exclusive ambassador masterclasses to ensure the user is fighting fit IRL and in the metaverse. In addition, Fight Out users will be able to mint their own NFT avatar when creating a Fight Out account. This avatar is soulbound, which means it cannot be sold or transferred. Users' avatar will be their digital self in the Fight Out metaverse, where they'll be able to socialise with other members of the Fight Out community.

Fight Out's gaming platform encourages gamers and fitness enthusiasts to train and live healthier lifestyles by providing a more rewarding gaming experience. Data collected from IRL workouts are converted directly into stat points for the user's avatar. When they complete Fight Out workouts, they will level up their digital avatar and earn rewards, which can be used to buy Fight Out merch, private sessions, or NFT cosmetics for their avatar. Users will also be able to complete daily, weekly, or monthly challenges for additional earnings, and compete against other members of the Fight Out community.

An expert team of Web3 developers and fitness enthusiasts have been assembled to deliver on the ambitious project plans. The goal is to introduce a mass Web2 audience to Play-to-Earn by using user-friendly technology and, through digital avatars with substantial Web3 utility. Over the coming months, Fight Out will revolutionise the way people train and earn in the metaverse.

About FGHT Token

$FGHT is the native token of the Fight Out gaming ecosystem. It can be used to purchase in-App currency with additional bonuses. Users can use FGHT to compete in leagues, tournaments, or special game modes with entry fees and prize pools. All purchases in the metaverse can also be made exclusively using $FGHT. $FGHT can also be used in peer-to-peer wagers with friends or through Fight Out's smart matching engine, on high-profile matches featuring streamers, celebrities, legends, or other exciting showdowns.

Based on ERC-20, FGHT has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 9% will be sold in the presale to raise funds to launch the project, 4.5% is given in rewards to early purchasers of FGHT, 10% is reserved for exchange liquidity, and the remaining 76.5% will be vested over 5 years and used for platform development and marketing costs in order to ensure long-term growth.

The FGHT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 5, 2023, investors who are interested in the Fight Out investment will easily be able to buy and sell FGHT token on LBank Exchange by then.

