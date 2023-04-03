Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
03.04.23
17:20 Uhr
10,740 Euro
-0,060
-0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
03.04.2023 | 17:16
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Apr-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 31 March 2023 it was notified of the exercise and sale of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each by the PDMRs listed below. Only sufficient shares required to be sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises were sold. All remaining shares were retained as detailed in the right hand column of the table immediately below.

Following the exercise Nick Roberts legally or beneficially owns 92,030 shares in the Company and Alan Williams legally or beneficially owns 297,329 shares in the Company. Furthermore, on 17 March 2023 the 2020 tranche of the Company's Performance Share Plan vested and on 3 April the 2020 tranche of the Company's Co-Investment Plan vested. Nick Roberts' and Alan Williams' options under those plans are subject to a two year post-vesting holding period and accordingly, although vested, the shares pursuant to those options will not be released to them until 17 March 2025 and 3 April 2025. Under those schemes, however, Nick Roberts and Alan Williams are entitled to a further 122,396 and 99,865, respectively, vested but unreleased shares in the Company. 

Name     Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price   No. of shares retained 
Nick Roberts PDMR  2020 DSBP   16,986  30/03/2023      8,012       GBP9.601412 8,974 
Name     Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price   No. of shares retained 
Alan Williams PDMR  2020 DSBP   22,918  30/03/2023      10,810       GBP9.601412 12,108 
Name     Status No. of options exercised  Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price   No. of shares 
                                                 retained 
           2020 PSP Unapproved 17,350           8,183       GBP9.601412 9,167 
                        30/03/2023 
Robin Miller PDMR                                        4,686 
           2020 DSBP      8,870            4,184       GBP9.601412

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the 
                       Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan. 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Nil 
                                         16,986 
 
 
       Aggregated information     Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume       Price              Volume  Total 
       -Price             Nil 
                                       16,986  n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    30 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment        Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                              Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                              Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national 
b)      Nature of the transaction           insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options 
                              under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan. 
 
                              Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                              GBP9.601412 
                                        8,012 
 
 
       Aggregated information            Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume              Price        Volume       Total 
       -Price                    GBP9.601412 
                                        8,012        GBP76,926.51 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            30 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction           XLON 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Alan Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the 
                       Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan. 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Nil 
                                         22,918 
 
 
       Aggregated information     Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume       Price              Volume  Total 
       -Price                             22,918 
                       Nil                    n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    30 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Alan Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status               Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment        Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                     2138001I27OUBAF22K83

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
