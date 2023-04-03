Germany's SMA has developed a modular lithium-ion solution for commercial storage applications. It comes in two versions, with capacities of 32 kWh and 56 kWh. The two variants feature SMA Sunny Tripower Storage X battery inverters, with up to 8,000 complete charge cycles.SMA has developed a new integrated commercial storage solution that functions with PV and without it. The new SMA Commercial Storage Solution comes in two versions, Storage 30-20 and Storage 50-20. The system features lithium nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) prismatic cells from Samsung SDI. The two versions are capable of 8,000 ...

