Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.04.2023 | 17:36
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director Dealing

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, April 3

Date:3 April 2023
Company: Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameSharon Parr
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00BJVDZ946
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.73434,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction31/03/2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Ms Parr's total holding will be 74,000 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.