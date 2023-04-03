Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
FR0010307819
52,000
84.0501
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
FR0010307819
0
0.0000
|CEUX
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
FR0010307819
0
0.0000
|TQEX
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
FR0010307819
0
0.0000
|AQEU
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
52,000
84.0501
