Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on March 27 and 28, 2023:
Transaction
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
27/03/2023
344,330
51.989170
17,901,430.91
XPAR
27/03/2023
120,000
51.975263
6,237,031.56
CEUX
27/03/2023
15,000
51.988069
779,821.04
TQEX
27/03/2023
10,000
51.985743
519,857.43
AQEU
28/03/2023
329,192
53.310924
17,549,529.69
XPAR
28/03/2023
120,000
53.304866
6,396,583.92
CEUX
28/03/2023
15,000
53.299461
799,491.92
TQEX
28/03/2023
10,000
53.298093
532,980.93
AQEU
Total
963,522
52.636813
50,716,727.39
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
