Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
03.04.2023
Why Our Work Matters: CRB's Baaba Jack-Kuofie Empowers Others to Live Healthier

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / As a business development coordinator supporting our Food+Beverage team, Baaba Jack-Kuofie is committed to helping CRB grow as a business. She's also committed to helping her colleagues as a wellness champion for the Midwest region. In this episode of Why Our Work Matters, Baaba explains why empowering people to live healthier is important to her, and why she chooses CRB.

Take the step and join a team where you and your work matters. Apply today: https://hubs.la/Q01Bf7Jd0

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CRB on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CRB
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crb
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CRB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747338/Why-Our-Work-Matters-CRBs-Baaba-Jack-Kuofie-Empowers-Others-to-Live-Healthier

