Get to Know Global Exchange International: The Company That Focuses on Creating Opportunities for Personal and Professional Growth Through Cultural Exchanges Around the World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / In our age of information and high-resolution photography, other countries are instantly at our fingertips. For the same reasons that we travel, studying or working abroad is one of the best decisions we can make in life!

As humans, we are learning all the time. When we find ourselves in new and unfamiliar contexts even the smallest interactions can become significant lessons. Regardless of how much research you can find about a foreign country, there's no substitute for what you can learn by actually living there, and engaging in the everyday routines and customs that create culture. That's nothing to say of what you'll learn about yourself in the process.

Studying or working abroad is important because it's an experience that will change you forever, not only as a student but also as an individual. Your time overseas will teach you so much more than what's on the syllabus, giving you invaluable opportunities as well as insight and global perspective. When the world is your classroom, you'll gain an unparalleled education!

In that sense, Global International Exchange is a recognized international agency that specializes in exchange programs, studies and jobs abroad, with over 18 years of experience. To date, 13 thousand Latin Americans have fulfilled their dream thanks to their services! Plus, they have offices in the United States, Spain and the vast majority of Latin American countries.

"We have 600 direct and indirect jobs of trained administrative personnel, we help and professionally guide young people, couples and families taking into account their priorities and possibilities so that they can undertake their purpose of living abroad. Our programs are approved, regulated and monitored by the corresponding control entities in each country!", reads their website.

The brain behind this successful business is Pedro Bustos Delgado, a serial entrepreneur, leader, businessman and speaker with many years of experience. Many years ago, Pedro realized that there was no company in Latin America that offered the services he wanted to offer, so he decided to take the opportunity and founded an innovative company from scratch with high quality standards.

"At Global Exchange International we are dedicated to creating opportunities for personal and professional growth through cultural, study and work exchanges around the world. We are committed to offering an unforgettable and transformative experience for each of our clients, and we are very proud to be able to contribute to the personal and social development of the people who participate in our programs", Pedro explains.

Part of the company 's mission is to provide unique and enriching opportunities to youth and adults who want to experience new cultures, learn new languages, develop professional skills and expand their horizons.

They offer short and long-term exchange programs in more than 20 countries, which include academic study options, au pair programs, professional internships, volunteering, language programs and many others. What's more, their services are completely personalized and tailored to the needs of each client, and they work with a wide network of educational institutions and companies around the world to ensure very successful and rewarding experiences!

Global Exchange International is currently working on expanding their services throughout the world. They plan to continue offering opportunities for cultural exchange, study and work to young people and adults from all over the world, helping them to achieve their personal and professional goals.

To find out more about their services, click here .

