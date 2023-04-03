Up With Women: The Mental Health Impact Of The Pandemic On Marginalized Groups Reinforces The Need For More Workplace Flexibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / The ripple effects of the pandemic continue to hit marginalized groups suffering from income insecurity, reports Up With Women, a national organization that has helped lift women and gender diverse individuals out of poverty. Analysis of a survey of their clients, many of whom are single parents or have children with disabilities and all of whom have lived far below the poverty line, showed 93% reported suffering from mental exhaustion during the pandemic. Their clients are women and gender diverse individuals. Most are single-parents. Many have children with disabilities. All live or lived far below the poverty line.

WORKING FROM HOME - The Reality

Nearly one in three clients (33%) says they were very or extremely impacted by working from home during lockdown. Among the reasons: inadequate housing or childcare, online learning and sub-standard internet. On the flip side, clients who lived outside the city for reasons of affordable housing saved hours of travel time.

"I was working from home and there was no allowance made for children being home. I had to ask for support and I was treated as less of a team player for not being able to work the same as I did before," says one respondent.

"My son has autism and being stuck inside constantly took a huge toll on both of us," says another respondent who worked at two jobs during the last three years.

MENTAL HEALTH - The Toll

Two out of three (64%) employed clients reported mental exhaustion and the additional needs of their children, affected their ability to work.

For unemployed clients, 93% cited mental exhaustion as the biggest obstacle to looking for work. Close to four out of five said family demands during lockdown impacted their ability to find a job.

" I finally gained some employment before Christmas 2021, but lost that employment after catching Covid-19 in July 2022. My employer claimed it was because business was slow, even though she had just hired someone else, " says one respondent.

WORK LIFE - A Balance?

Many clients who took part in the survey felt they were expected to "do it all". Two-thirds said being treated unfairly due to being sick, or caring for an ill family member impacted their ability to work or look for work. More than 4 out of 5 (82%) said their supervisor's perception of their work ethic during the pandemic affected their work performance or ability to look for work.

"My usual work as an Educational Assistant was rerouted to be a childcare worker in our small community. Meanwhile my own teenagers actually became more vulnerable and their needs increased while I was literally leaving them at home 4 days a week to travel to multiple schools," says the mother of two.

"It was difficult to ask to work differently or at different hours because a child was sick or the school was closed. It was expected I had a responsible partner, like others, to pick up the slack. I didn't," says another respondent.

" I initially hoped for understanding from my boss for flexible hours from home but instead he started freaking out if I couldn't come to the office in person which ultimately led to me being unable to continue," says one respondent.

Women currently make up close to 60% of minimum wage earners in Canada. As the survey shows, for nearly half the respondents, working from home prevented them from finding or even keeping a job.

Up With Women has helped hundreds of clients find decent jobs, removing them from social assistance. Their success stories are the result of a committed group of individuals including volunteer coaches who give them a voice and help them identify their strengths. But it takes a village. It takes jobs that pay a living wage. And it takes employers who are willing to make a difference.

That means when leaders and HR departments debate the pros and cons of the hybrid workplace they also need to consider options that recognize when work can be accomplished on a more flexible schedule. People want to work.

"If we are going to level the playing field and give people a chance, employers need to not assume. They need to listen more. They need to take a more individual approach to flexible hours and hybrid working. One workplace policy doesn't fit all. That means taking living situations into consideration." says Lia Grimanis, CEO and founder of Up With Women.

For more on the survey and how workplace decisions can change lives, Lia Grimanis, along with graduates of the program, are available for interviews.

ABOUT UP WITH WOMEN

Up With Women is a year-long coaching program that supports women and gender diverse individuals in finding a sustainable path out of poverty, towards long term employment and healthy, prosperous lives. The national program increases self-worth and confidence, builds resilience and the ability to identify and pursue career and life opportunities.

https://upwithwomen.org/about-the-program/

ABOUT LIA GRIMANIS

Lia Grimanis is the Founder and CEO of Up With Women//Exponenti'elles, Through her own experience with homelessness and her career success in the tech industry - this, despite no formal education - Lia was inspired to create a coaching program, providing women in poverty with the confidence and skills required to forge a viable path forward.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lia_Grimanis

Lia Grimanis

CEO and Founder

Up With Women / Exponenti'elles

