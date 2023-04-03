Champ Group of Companies Honored at the Malaysia Excellence Business Awards 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Champ Group of Companies, a prominent marketing service provider in Malaysia, received recognition at the Malaysia Excellence Business Awards 2023 (MEBA 2023).

The MEBA 2023 recognizes businesses that have achieved outstanding results in their respective fields and made a significant contribution to the country's economic growth and development. Champ Group of Companies was awarded for its excellence in marketing, recognizing the company's exceptional growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The ceremony was graced by Selangor Tengku Laksamana, Tengku Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al-Haj, who served as the patron and royal guest of honor. Several organizations were honored with the MEBA 2023 awards. The awards ceremony highlighted the achievements of numerous distinguished businesses across various sectors.

Ryan Lim, the CEO of Champ Group of Companies, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and credited his team for the company's success. "I am proud of our team at Champ Group of Companies for their hard work and dedication, which has led to this recognition. We are committed to providing exceptional marketing solutions to our clients, and this award is a testament to our success," said Ryan Lim.

Champ Group of Companies is a leading marketing service provider in Malaysia, comprising several subsidiaries such as Namecard Space, Champ FB Marketing, and Champ ID Sdn Bhd. With a focus on excellence and innovation,Champ Group has helped over 700 businesses to scale their social advertising efforts and drives 100 businesses as market leaders in their respective industries. With over a decade of experience in social media marketing, Ryan has helped his clients achieve real results using proven sales methods, boosting over USD 10 million worth of data advertisements and achieving over USD 100 million worth of pages data boosting.

