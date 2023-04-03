Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2QHPG ISIN: SE0014960431 Ticker-Symbol: 6QP 
Frankfurt
03.04.23
08:20 Uhr
6,925 Euro
-0,245
-3,42 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2023 | 21:26
Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell 1 Resumes Full Operation

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Following clean-up and repair work after the limited fire that occurred on 22 March in a shredding unit and a filter unit, production in the shredding section of Renewcell 1 was restarted on the evening of Friday 31 March. As of today, 3 April, Renewcell 1 is back in normal operation.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
investors@renewcell.com
+46 705 903 204

Attachments

Renewcell 1 resumes full operation

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747378/Renewcell-1-Resumes-Full-Operation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
