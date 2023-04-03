Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell 1 Resumes Full Operation

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Following clean-up and repair work after the limited fire that occurred on 22 March in a shredding unit and a filter unit, production in the shredding section of Renewcell 1 was restarted on the evening of Friday 31 March. As of today, 3 April, Renewcell 1 is back in normal operation.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman

investors@renewcell.com

+46 705 903 204

