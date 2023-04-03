Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.: Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Concurrent with its annual filings, the Company has filed a Technical Report under National instrument 43-101 for the Pebble Project. The Technical Report reflects recent events material to the Pebble Project, including the EPA's Final Determination.

