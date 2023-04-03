Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906169 ISIN: CA66510M2040 Ticker-Symbol: ND3 
Tradegate
03.04.23
21:15 Uhr
0,224 Euro
+0,001
+0,54 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2160,22423:00
0,2120,22622:00
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2023 | 23:26
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.: Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Concurrent with its annual filings, the Company has filed a Technical Report under National instrument 43-101 for the Pebble Project. The Technical Report reflects recent events material to the Pebble Project, including the EPA's Final Determination.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1- 800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and US public filings at www.sec.gov.

Mark Peters
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747157/Northern-Dynasty-Makes-Annual-Filings

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.