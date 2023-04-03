Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Cresswell as the Commercial Lead for the United Kingdom. Ms. Cresswell has an extensive background working in the UK health sector both as a registered nurse and in commercial, sales and marketing roles with international manufacturers and suppliers of medical technologies.

As Commercial Lead, Ms. Cresswell will be responsible for growth of NuGen's InsuJet needle-free injection device for insulin administration in the UK market, leading commercial activities and accelerating growth to the National Health Services (the "NHS") and private hospitals by positioning the Company's Medical Devices as the supplier of choice with distribution partners, clinicians and patients.

InsuJet looks to become listed on the NHS' Drug Tariff making it available free of charge to all diabetic patients with an NHS prescription for insulin, which means InsuJet can be prescribed for safe medication delivery. The payment of the InsuJet device will be to NuGen through the NHS Drug Tariff payment mechanism or direct from hospital buyers.

"Louise's engagement with clinical and non-clinical influencers as well as various decision makers within in the NHS will position InsuJet and NuGen to supply a needle-free insulin delivery option opening a very large market for us," commented Richard Buzbuzian, CEO. "Once listed on the NHS Drug Tariff, InsuJet will be free of charge to those in the United Kingdom via a prescription providing access to improved care for millions of diabetics."

"InsuJet contributes to improving the long-term management of diabetic patients, by offering a needle-free injection device for the administration of insulin. This is an exciting time for me to join the NuGen team and to help in making a difference to patient care," commented Louise Cresswell.

Efficacy of InsuJet showing improved insulin uptake of upwards of 40% can be found on the Company's website: https://www.insujet.com/.

Clinical Studies, Certificates and Reports

For more information regarding clinical studies, certificates, or InsuJet reports, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Partners' button to learn more. For more information on product testimonials, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Community' button.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

For further information, please visit:

Websites: www.insujet.com and www.nugenmd.com

Instagram: @NuGenMD

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto

Executive Chairman

(416) 791-9399

tony@nugenmd.com

Richard Buzbuzian

President & CEO

(647) 501-3290

richard@nugenmd.com

To arrange a media interview with NuGen Medical Devices, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660-9155

nelson@hudescommunications.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161100