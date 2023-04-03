Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce the re-engagement Jason Wang to its management advisory team, providing oversight and guidance on the Data Analytics function for the Company.

In his capacity, Mr. Wang will assist in guiding Marble towards an appropriate and effective credit risk and data management framework to be achieved through the implementation of effective governance structures and controls.

Mr. Wang brings significant industry experience in senior risk, analytics and compliance roles in the financial industry. He first established his management career as Vice President at Citigroup Inc. Since then, he has worked for major financial companies CIBC, American Express, and TransUnion in nearly two decades. Currently Jason serves as the Chief Risk Officer & Privacy Officer at Synergy Credit Union, the fourth largest credit union in Saskatchewan. Jason received his Bachelor of Science, Physics from Beijing University and his Master of Business Administration from New York University. In addition, Jason is a CFA charter holder.

Marble will issue 400,000 restricted share units (each, an RSU) to Mr. Wang, pursuant to the Company's long-term performance incentive plan (the "LTIP").

Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSU'S vests as follows: 25% of the RSUs vest on July 01, 2023 and 25% vest every three months thereafter.

The grant of the RSU's are subject to approval from the CSE.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0):

Marble is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that empower businesses to acquire and use real -time financial data to better transact with consumers. Along with enabling smarter marketing ROI for partners seeking increased conversion rates to those consumers that require further monitoring, predictive financial recommendations, and guidance to rehabilitate them to transact in the future. Utilizing Marble's proprietary and proven artificial intelligence data-driven technology platforms, Inverite, Accumulate.ai and MyMarble, businesses and consumers are empowered in real-time, access to a 360 financial profile that includes credit and banking data. Marble leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive financial recommendations, risk scores and open-banking strategies to put the power of financial data into the hands of businesses and consumers, promoting more robust relationships and higher intent toward future engagements.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: mymarble.ca.

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words beliefs, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Marble, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161119