

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 3.60 percent to 3.85 percent.



Japan will see March results for monetary base; in February, the base was down 1.7 percent on year.



South Korea will release Match figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year - down from 0.3 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year in February.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan remain closed on Tuesday for Children's Day, and also on Wednesday for the Qingming Festival. The markets will re-open on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX