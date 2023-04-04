Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSX: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced that further to its news release dated March 13, 2023 in respect of its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), that the BCSC has granted the MCTO, pursuant to which the Company will have until May 30, 2023 to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements"), the annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Financial Statements (the "Required Filings") beyond the prescribed filing deadlines.

The Company's potential delay in filing its Required Filings on time is due to the following circumstances:

The Company needs more time to prepare the Required Filings, and complete the financial audit with its auditor. This is primarily due to a significantly reduced headcount in the finance team in connection with the Company's cost reduction measures as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, the Company is prioritizing payments in order to ensure operational sustainability. This has resulted in an outstanding balance with its auditor. The auditor has made a decision to temporarily halt services until the Company settles the outstanding balance for services provided. The Company has now substantially resolved these issues and is working expeditiously to complete the Required Filings, with the goal of completing the Annual Filings by April 21, 2023, and in any event on or before May 30, 2023 in accordance with the terms of the MCTO.

The Company is providing this default announcement in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO will prohibit the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings are not filed. The issuance of the MCTO does not affect the ability of persons other than the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

The Company has confirmed that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default for failure to file the Required Filings. Should the Company fail to file the appropriate Default Status Reports as prescribed by NP 12-203, the securities commissions or regulators may, as a result of such failure, impose an Issuer Cease Trade Order.

The Company confirms that it is not subject to any insolvency proceeding as of the date hereof. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that have not been generally disclosed as of the date herein.

