

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 1.0 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 655.780 trillion yen.



That follows the upwardly revised 1.6 percent contraction in February (originally -1.7 percent).



Banknotes in circulation was up an annual 2.1 percent, while coins in circulation sank 3.7 percent. Current account balances lost 1.6 percent, including a 2.1 percent drop in reserve balances.



The adjusted base was up 13.5 percent, slowing from 31.1 percent a month earlier.



For the first quarter of 2023, the monetary base slipped 2.1 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX