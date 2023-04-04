

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies Ltd. has recalled the PC Sesame Wonton Chopped Salad Kit, 347 g citing undeclared allergens.



The product contains milk, egg and mustard, which are not declared on the product label.



The product marked with UPC: 060383023157, best before date BB: 2023 AL 09 and lot code B083011.



The recalled product was sold in western Canada from March 28 to March 30, 2023, at Extra Foods, Independent, NOFRILLS, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Shoppers Drug Mart.



There have been no reported cases of illness relating to the product.



Consumers who have purchased 'PC Sesame Wonton Chopped Salad Kit, 347 g' are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



