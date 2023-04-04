

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) said that it has signed an agreement with Brazil's Natura & Co to acquire Aesop, the Australian luxury beauty brand, at an enterprise value of $2.525 billion.



The transaction is still subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in third quarter 2023.



Created in 1987, Aesop currently operates around 400 points of sale across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, with a nascent footprint in China where the first store opened in 2022.



The brand posted sales of $537 million in 2022.



