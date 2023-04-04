

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 368,237 vehicles in the first quarter for 2023. Overall, total U.S. sales for the first quarter declined 9% versus the same period last year.



Total U.S. sales of the Dodge brand increased 24% from the same quarter last year. Sales of the Dodge Charger increased 43%; Dodge Challenger increased 2% and Dodge Durango was up 22% versus same quarter last year.



The Chrysler brand was up 10% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year. The Chrysler Pacifica was up 10% and Chrysler 300 was up 9% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year.



