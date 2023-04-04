

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its monetary policy decision at 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday. The RBA is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 3.60 percent to 3.85 percent.



Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the yen, it fell against the NZ dollar. Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie held steady.



As of 12:25 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 1.6054 against the euro, 0.6781 against the U.S. dollar, 90.09 against the yen and 1.0756 against the kiwi.



