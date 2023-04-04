

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia released its monetary policy decision at 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday. At the meeting, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60 per cent and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 3.50 per cent.



After RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 12:31 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 1.6058 against the euro, 0.6783 against the U.S. dollar, 90.11 against the yen and 1.0762 against the kiwi.



