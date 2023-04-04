Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded a significant(1) contract by Shaanxi LNG Reserves Logistics Co. Ltd. for the 3 million normal cubic meters per day Xi'An LNG Emergency Reserve Peak Regulation Project in China.

The contract covers the Process Design Package (PDP), Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), and supply of key equipment of a single 0.8 MTPA(2) LNG train. It also covers technical services for construction, commissioning, start-up and performance testing.

The plant will utilize AP-SMR liquefaction technology which is well suited for mid-scale LNG and will be all-electric motor-driven with the aim of reducing emissions. It will be the largest liquefaction unit in the world using a single electric motor-driven mixed refrigerant compressor, hence being a reference in terms of low-carbon LNG production.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas Low-carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: "We are pleased to have been one more time entrusted by Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group and Shaanxi Gas Group following the successful Yangling LNG project awarded in 2012. This award strengthens our positioning in the mid-scale LNG market in China. By being all-electric motor-driven, this LNG plant will be a reference for low-carbon LNGin the industry and we are committed to bringing our leadership in LNG and best-in-class execution to support our client in this important project."

(1) A "significant" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €50 million and €250 million of revenue.

(2) MTPA: million ton per annum

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

