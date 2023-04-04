

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 0.6758 against the U.S. dollar and 89.70 against the yen, from a recent near 1-1/2-month high of 0.6793 and near a 3-week high of 90.17, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie slipped to 1.6117 from a recent high of 1.6044.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.9081 and 1.0729 from recent highs of 0.9123 and 1.0779, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.65 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



