The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.04.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.04.2023
Aktien
1 KYG8656L1068 TH International Ltd.
2 GRX001003086 Attica Bank S.A. BZR
3 KYG394621414 G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.
4 CA92539Q1090 VERSES AI Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2545732484 Korea Housing Finance Corp.
2 DE000HLB46P6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
3 DE000NLB4RA3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
4 DE000NLB4Q42 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 DE000NLB4Q75 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
6 DE000NLB4Q83 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
7 CH1255924420 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
8 FR001400H5F4 Schneider Electric SE
9 USQ6951UAA99 Northern Star Resources Ltd.
10 US880591EZ13 Tennessee Valley Authority
11 US020002BK68 The Allstate Corp.
