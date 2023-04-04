The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.04.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.04.2023Aktien1 KYG8656L1068 TH International Ltd.2 GRX001003086 Attica Bank S.A. BZR3 KYG394621414 G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.4 CA92539Q1090 VERSES AI Inc.Anleihen1 XS2545732484 Korea Housing Finance Corp.2 DE000HLB46P6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale3 DE000NLB4RA3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-4 DE000NLB4Q42 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 DE000NLB4Q75 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-6 DE000NLB4Q83 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-7 CH1255924420 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG8 FR001400H5F4 Schneider Electric SE9 USQ6951UAA99 Northern Star Resources Ltd.10 US880591EZ13 Tennessee Valley Authority11 US020002BK68 The Allstate Corp.