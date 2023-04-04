

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) has signed a contract with E energija group to supply and install wind turbines for a 106 MW wind project in Lithuania. The company said the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of 16 N163/6.X wind turbines, as well as the long-term service agreement for the maintenance of the turbines.



E energija group develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects in Lithuania and neighbouring countries. The Nordex Group said turbine delivery commences in 2024, with commissioning scheduled in the same year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX