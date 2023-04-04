To build quantum computers for datacentres and national labs in the region

Aim to accelerate research, development, and education of quantum technologies

The first office outside of Europe; other offices are in Espoo, Munich, Madrid, and Paris.

IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building quantum computers, today announced the expansion of its global operations into Asia-Pacific (APAC) with an office opening in Singapore, its first in the region and outside Europe, to drive the advancement of quantum technology.

With Singapore's strategic combination of talent, world-class research, vibrant tech-transfer and well positioned to become quantum ready, IQM aims to build public-private collaborations with the quantum ecosystem to explore applications and accelerate research, development, and education of quantum hardware.

Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers, said: "Our presence in Asia aligns with our commitment to building world-leading quantum computers for the well-being of humankind, now and for the future, and we are confident this new office will be instrumental in helping drive the development of the quantum community in Singapore and the region."

"In addition, we will tap into the incredible local talent, and we are also excited about bringing our technical track record and world-class expertise to the region, and our regional team will play a crucial role in broadening our global development. We look forward to partnering with important players in the value-chain as we continue to push the boundaries for the ecosystem," added Goetz.

Singapore marks IQM's fifth office, with headquarters in Espoo, Finland, and other offices in Munich, Madrid, and Paris. The office opening paves the way for the hiring of new employees in the coming months.

New Appointments:

As part of the expansion, Raghunath Koduvayur, formerly the Head of Marketing and Communications, has been appointed the Head of Asia-Pacific Business, while Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal has been named the new Head of Marketing and Communications for IQM.

"Our brand presence has progressed tremendously, and Koduvayur has played a vital role in leading those global efforts. I am pleased that he will continue to be in the management team and lead our APAC operations, bringing his sales and people management expertise to the region. Likewise, in Barthel de Weydenthal, we have gained an executive with vast leadership experience in companies like Coca-Cola, Heineken, Danone, and, most recently, Meta. I'm confident that this experience will help us achieve our goals and remain at the forefront of the industry," said Goetz.

"The launch of our office in Singapore underscores our commitment to the APAC region and the aspiration to build a global business. As we continue to grow, I am pleased to leverage our extensive market expertise to drive our business forward and foster mutual relationships with all our stakeholders," said Koduvayur in a speech to government representatives, academics, and solution providers leading the charge to quantum advantage at the Quantum.Tech APAC summit in Singapore today.

Koduvayur noted that IQM is prepared to play a significant role and that other efforts as part of the Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) are needed for Singapore to seize the opportunity presented by the consistent investments made by the country in research in quantum technologies over the course of two decades and the formation of three national quantum initiatives (the National Quantum Computing Hub, the National Quantum Fabless Foundry, and the National Quantum-Safe Network).

IQM, founded in 2018, has the only private quantum fabrication facility in Europe and has assembled the largest team of quantum experts in Europe.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM is the European leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM's commercial quantum computers include Finland's first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, IQM-led consortium's (Q-Exa) HPC quantum accelerator in Germany, and IQM processors will also be used in the first quantum accelerator in Spain. IQM has over 230 employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Singapore, and Espoo.

