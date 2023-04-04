BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 4 April 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 48,624,792 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share.



Shareholders should use 48,624,792 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



All enquiries:



Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

4 April 2023