KX Delivers Industry-First Data TimeHouse on Microsoft Azure

Accelerate AI innovation on time series data with up to 100x the performance at 1/10th of the cost

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX today announced the general availability of one of the industry's first Data Timehouse platforms, kdb Insights Enterprise on Microsoft Azure. The offering helps accelerate AI, machine learning (ML) and analytics for AI-driven business innovation based on time-oriented observability of business interactions, decisions, and digital twin infrastructure with up to 100X the performance and 1/10th of the cost of alternative solutions.





A Data Timehouse is a new class of data & AI management platform designed for temporal data generated by digital transformation. They enrich traditional data warehouse and lakehouse stores for a more complete, real-time view of the business.

The Microsoft Azure Data Timehouse, based on kdb Insights Enterprise, includes native support for Python, SQL, temporal analytics, and the ability to process time series data in real-time. It provides data scientists, data engineers, and application developers precision access to temporal data on real-time and massive historical datasets with the Azure native tools they use today.

KX engineering enables data and AI-driven business innovation for Azure customers

The KX Data Timehouse innovation with Microsoft powers any dynamically changing system that requires greater observability, like generative AI, time-based data collection, simulation, and IoT-based systems. It helps the enterprise identify patterns, trends, and causality, and more accurately predict behaviors and forecast results based on what is happening in the moment.

It will target business applications where the processing and analysis of time series and machine data is a critical business requirement-such as market data in financial services, network data in the telecoms industry, patient data in healthcare, and sensor data from factory equipment and smart energy meters.

Kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure helps businesses worldwide deliver more insight from more data, faster, for a fraction of the cost, driving more business value, instant insights, more comprehensive AI models, and reduced risk.

Larry Pickett, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Syneos Health: "Our collaboration with KX and Azure has been instrumental in helping further advance our technology and data capabilities with the goal of accelerating development of new therapies for patients. Together, we are working to use the power of data analytics and AI to unblock data access and compute challenges, to compress both timeframes and costs. We are thrilled to take our work to the next level and deliver even stronger results for customers with kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure.

Ashok Reddy, KX CEO: "With the launch of kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure, we are introducing the industry first Data Timehouse. This innovation enriches cloud data warehouse and lakehouse technologies so that precision time-based data can be a first-class data citizen beside structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. When it comes to operationalizing these ML and AI workloads, kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure is designed for real-time deployment at scale. It was conceived from our work with the demanding time-based enterprises in the world, on Wall Street. Today, enabling data-driven decisions in real-time is at the heart of every digitally transforming enterprise for better operational and commercial outcomes."

Corey Sanders, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Cloud for Industry: "In partnership with KX, we are pleased to launch one of industry's first Data Timehouse on the Microsoft Azure platform. While in preview, we have already seen impressive results for customers in capital markets, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. We look forward to working with KX to help businesses achieve transformative growth with kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure."?

Available now on the Azure Marketplace, kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure will enable customers to contribute towards their organization's Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) simplifying deployment, adoption, and billing. More information can be found at https://kx.com/partners/microsoft-azure/

