Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's comparable operating profit for 2020, 2021 and 2022 in accordance with the new definition

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 APRIL 2023 AT 09:00 AM (EEST)

Cargotec's comparable operating profit for 2020, 2021 and 2022 in accordance with the new definition

Cargotec changed the definition of the alternative performance measure comparable operating profit and discloses figures in accordance with the new definition for the comparison periods 2020, 2021 and 2022.

As stated in the financial statements review 2022, Cargotec changed the definition of the alternative performance measure comparable operating profit starting from 1 January 2023. The restated comparable operating profit will also include the impacts of the purchase price allocation, which amounted to EUR 16 million in 2022. Of these items, EUR 1 million were related to Kalmar, EUR 3 million to Hiab, and EUR 12 million to MacGregor. Comparison figures have been calculated based on the new definition, which is identical to the definition used prior to the previous change in 20211.

Outlook for 2023 unchanged

Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 2 February 2023 and estimates its core businesses'2 comparable operating profit to improve from 2022 (EUR 384 million) and MacGregor's comparable operating profit in 2023 to be positive (EUR -47 million).3

1) See the stock exchange releasepublished on 29 March 2021.

2) Hiab and Kalmar excluding heavy cranes and including corporate administration and support functions.

3) The outlook for 2023 does not include the comparable operating profit of Kalmar's heavy crane business which will be discontinued.

Figures in accordance with the new definition for the comparison periods are unaudited.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com



Key figures

Cargotec 2020 2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Q4/2022 2022 Sales, MEUR 3,263.4 3,315.0 850.9 958.6 1,040.5 1,238.5 4,088.6 Operating profit, MEUR 70.4 355.7 37.5 47.5 50.0 -28.8 106.1 Restructuring costs, MEUR 131.0 33.3 13.4 26.6 15.2 36.1 91.3 Other items affecting comparability, MEUR 2.3 -173.6 10.0 7.6 23.9 77.5 118.9 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 23.0 16.0 4.4 3.9 3.6 3.8 15.7 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 156.3 -124.2 27.8 38.0 42.7 117.4 225.9 Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR 226.7 231.5 65.3 85.5 92.7 88.6 332.1 Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 23.0 16.0 4.4 3.9 3.6 3.8 15.7 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 133.3 -140.3 23.4 34.1 39.1 113.6 210.2 Comparable operating profit, MEUR 203.6 215.5 60.9 81.6 89.1 84.8 316.4 Operating profit, % 2.2 % 10.7 % 4.4 % 5.0 % 4.8 % -2.3 % 2.6 % Comparable operating profit, % 6.2 % 6.5 % 7.2 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 6.8 % 7.7 %

Kalmar 2020 2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Q4/2022 2022 Sales, MEUR 1,529.2 1,512.2 371.5 428.1 525.5 617.6 1,942.8 Operating profit, MEUR 61.8 344.5 22.7 13.2 39.2 67.0 142.1 Restructuring costs, MEUR 54.3 3.7 7.0 26.3 10.2 -2.1 41.4 Other items affecting comparability, MEUR 0.3 -229.0 -1.5 1.7 1.1 4.4 5.7 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 9.7 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.9 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 64.3 -224.4 5.8 28.2 11.5 2.5 48.0 Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR 126.1 120.1 28.5 41.4 50.8 69.5 190.1 Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 9.7 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.9 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 54.6 -225.3 5.6 28.0 11.3 2.2 47.0 Comparable operating profit, MEUR 116.4 119.2 28.2 41.2 50.5 69.2 189.2 Operating profit, % 4.0% 22.8% 6.1% 3.1% 7.5% 10.9% 7.3% Comparable operating profit, % 7.6% 7.9% 7.6% 9.6% 9.6% 11.2% 9.7%

Hiab 2020 2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Q4/2022 2022 Sales, MEUR 1,093.9 1,250.4 340.0 403.9 378.5 456.0 1,578.4 Operating profit, MEUR 97.3 144.7 43.5 62.6 49.6 61.3 217.1 Restructuring costs, MEUR 29.1 17.8 3.9 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 3.6 Other items affecting comparability, MEUR 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 2.4 3.7 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.7 3.3 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 31.5 21.5 5.1 0.6 0.4 1.0 7.1 Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR 128.8 166.3 48.6 63.2 50.1 62.3 224.2 Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 2.4 3.7 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.7 3.3 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 29.1 17.8 3.9 -0.2 -0.1 0.2 3.9 Comparable operating profit, MEUR 126.5 162.6 47.4 62.4 49.6 61.6 220.9 Operating profit, % 8.9% 11.6% 12.8% 15.5% 13.1% 13.4% 13.8% Comparable operating profit, % 11.6% 13.0% 13.9% 15.4% 13.1% 13.5% 14.0%

MacGregor 2020 2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Q4/2022 2022 Sales, MEUR 641.5 553.1 139.8 126.9 136.7 165.2 568.7 Operating profit, MEUR -48.2 -40.0 -5.7 -15.0 -25.8 -143.6 -190.2 Restructuring costs, MEUR 43.1 8.6 2.2 0.3 5.0 37.4 44.8 Other items affecting comparability, MEUR 0.7 5.3 0.8 4.5 20.6 72.1 97.9 Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 10.9 11.4 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.8 11.5 Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR 54.8 25.3 5.8 7.7 28.5 112.2 154.2 Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR 6.6 -14.7 0.1 -7.4 2.7 -31.4 -36.0 Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR 10.9 11.4 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.8 11.5 Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR 43.8 13.8 2.9 4.8 25.6 109.4 142.7 Comparable operating profit, MEUR -4.3 -26.2 -2.8 -10.2 -0.2 -34.2 -47.5 Operating profit, % -7.5% -7.2% -4.1% -11.8% -18.9% -86.9% -33.4% Comparable operating profit, % -0.7% -4.7% -2.0% -8.1% -0.1% -20.7% -8.3%

Core businesses Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Q4/2022 2022 Sales, MEUR 582.8 681.0 670.5 749.0 2,683.3 683.2 826.5 890.0 1,045.6 3,445.2 Operating profit, MEUR 36.6 51.3 280.8 45.6 414.3 49.5 92.4 90.8 119.6 352.2 Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR 52.5 72.2 66.0 75.6 266.3 71.4 98.3 94.3 124.5 388.5 Comparable operating profit, MEUR 51.6 71.3 65.1 73.6 261.6 69.9 97.3 93.6 123.5 384.3 Operating profit, % 6.3% 7.5% 41.9% 6.1% 15.4% 7.2% 11.2% 10.2% 11.4% 10.2% Comparable operating profit, % 8.9% 10.5% 9.7% 9.8% 9.8% 10.2% 11.8% 10.5% 11.8% 11.2%

