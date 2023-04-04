QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 April 2023 at 9 am EET

QPR Software Plc, who has pioneered process mining since 2010, has been named a Visionary in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools. The technology research and consulting company Gartner evaluated 15 vendors in the process mining market based on their ability to execute and their Completeness of Vision.

According to Gartner "visionaries in a market are the innovators driving the market forward by responding to emerging, leading-edge customer demands and by offering new opportunities to excel. Typically, these vendors appeal to leading-edge customers and may have a minimal mainstream presence or name recognition. Their ability to deliver sustained and dependable execution in the mainstream enterprise market is not sufficiently tested or has not yet reached the required level of awareness".

The latest development in the process mining field is brought by QPR ProcessAnalyzer with its ability to run natively on the Snowflake Data Cloud. This means tackling issues in performance, scalability, and data security. With QPR's process mining solution, users gain access to Snowflake's virtually unlimited scaling capacity, enabling them to discover process inefficiencies from billions of data rows in the blink of an eye.? The solution comes with direct real-time access to the data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Data governance, along with authentications and permissions perfectly sync with Snowflake.

Heikki Veijola, CEO of QPR Software, expresses his pride in the company's recognition as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant: "We believe this validates our commitment to provide data-driven insights and analysis to improve customers' business processes. As the process mining market continues to grow, we are excited to innovate and expand our capabilities to meet evolving customer needs. To us, recognition as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant is a testament to our ability to execute our vision for the future of process mining."

In conclusion, we think QPR Software's recognition as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools underscores the company's position as a leading provider of process mining software. Organizations can rely on QPR ProcessAnalyzer to gain valuable insights into their business processes, optimize their operations, and achieve their business goals.

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant on Process Mining Tools is available to Gartner subscribers on gartner.com.

Find more information on market-leading process mining solution QPR ProcessAnalyzer here: https://www.qpr.com/process-mining-powered-by-snowflake











Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools, Marc Kerremans, Kimihiko Iijima, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, Nick Duffy, David Sugden, 20 March 2023.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com

